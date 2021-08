RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drier southwest wind will decrease thunderstorm chances through the week and bring a return to more typical afternoon breezes for the balance of this week. Increasing winds by the middle of the week could heighten fire weather concerns going into Wednesday evening. Temperatures will warm back to more seasonal levels through next week into the weekend.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

