Advertisement

McCarthy faces backlash over joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is feeling the heat over a comment he made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Saturday night.

The California Republican was speaking at a fundraising event in Tennessee when he expressed optimism that the GOP would recapture the House in the 2022 midterm elections, and he would become its new speaker.

At the end of the speech, McCarthy was handed an oversized gavel symbolizing the one he would wield if he got the job.

“I’ll make this one promise here: When we win the majority, which I know we’re going to, you’re all invited,” he said. “I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It’ll be hard not to hit her with it, but I will bang it down.”

Pelosi’s spokesperson and deputy chief of staff condemned the comments, calling them “irresponsible and disgusting,” especially in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Other Democrats have also weighed in, with at least one, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, calling for the minority leader to resign.

A spokesperson for McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department released tis photo of a crash at McCarran boulevard and Airway Drive.
Multi-car crash at McCarran and Airway sends several to hospital
The utility task vehicle that rolled in the Jumbo Grade area above Washoe Valley.
Two taken by Care Flight after off-road rollover
Krysta Palmer of the United States' pose for a photo after winning bronze medal in women's...
Nevada’s Krysta Palmer scores bronze in Olympic diving
Jeannie Kim holds her popular bacon and eggs breakfast at her restaurant in San Francisco on...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Body found in towed vehicle; evidence of foul play found

Latest News

Suspect wanted in connection with carjacking and armed robbery.
Armed suspect on the loose: Shelter in place issued in Fernley
Firefighters are extinguishing a fire at Bordeaux/Timberline Drive and the Mt. Rose Highway.
Blown fuse to blame for Mt. Rose Highway fire
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19
One driver was killed when she hit another car head-on on I-80 at Boomtown.
Impairment suspected in fatal wrong-way crash on I-80