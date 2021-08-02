Advertisement

Armed suspect on the loose: Shelter in place issued in Fernley

Suspect wanted in connection with carjacking and armed robbery.
Suspect wanted in connection with carjacking and armed robbery.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in place notice is in effect in Fernley as deputies search for an armed robbery suspect out of Las Vegas.

People living in the area of Villa Mobile Home Park are advised to lock their doors and windows, and should not let anyone in their homes they do not know.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is wanted in a carjacking out of Las Vegas on Sunday, August 1. He is also accused in an armed robbery at the Sinclair gas station in Hawthorne Monday, August 2 just before 6 a.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol attempted to stop the suspect in Fallon and he eventually crashed at the roundabout in Fernley. The suspect then took of running into the mobile home park.

The suspect is described as dark skinned, wearing dark blue jeans and a black or blue long sleeve shirt with an army green style hat.

Deputies warn he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see anything suspicious, call 911.

Deputies in Lyon County are searching for a carjacking and armed robbery suspect.
Deputies in Lyon County are searching for a carjacking and armed robbery suspect.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

