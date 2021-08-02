16-year-old arrested in vehicle burglary spree in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of three suspects wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary spree in the Pebble Creek area in Sparks.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video in the early morning hours of July 13, 2021.

One of the suspects, a 16-year-old, was arrested July 29, 2021 following a Secret Witness tip. Investigators determined he was the one seen on surveillance video wearing a red hoodie and red shoes.

Investigators said the three suspects targeted more than a dozen vehicles in the Pebble Creek neighborhood. They allegedly broke windows to get into vehicles and would then enter the victims’ garages.

In one case, the suspects stole a semiautomatic handgun, a white 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and numerous credit cards. They then fraudulently used some of the credit cards at businesses in the region, detectives said.

Investigators also believe the suspects are linked to vehicle burglaries in Curti Ranch and Stead which were also reported on July 13th.

The 16-year-old suspect is charged with 18 felony counts of Vehicle Burglary; one felony count of Residential Burglary; one felony count of Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle; one felony count of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle; one felony count of Grand Larceny of a Firearm; two felony counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card; one felony count of Possession of a Stolen Credit Card; and one gross misdemeanor count of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Reference case numbers: WC21-3328 – WC21-3339.

