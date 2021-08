RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Four people were injured Sunday morning in an off-road vehicle accident in the Jumbo Grade area between Washoe Lake and Virginia City.

Two were taken to the hospital by Care Flight and two were taken by ground ambulance, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

The rollover in a utility task vehicle happened about 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.