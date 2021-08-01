Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We end July with an active weather weekend. Thunderstorm chances continue with decreasing potential for Monday. Winds will generally light across the region, except gusty in and around thunderstorms. A drier southwest wind will bring decreasing thunderstorm chances and a return to typical afternoon breezes next week. Other than the milder weather this weekend, temperatures will remain around average, with 90′s returning this week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.