Sparks Christian Fellowship holds community work day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A day called Serve Sunday.

Sunday the congregation of Sparks Christian Fellowship went to all eleven public schools in the 89431 area code to lend a hand.

“This is one day where we do a lot,” said the SCF’s Lead Pastor, Jason Hall. “We bring a couple hundred people out to clean up instead of doing a church service.”

Hall, and others, stopped by Mitchell Elementary and Sparks High to pull weeds and do some other yard work.

Mitchell’s new principal, Kristen Conway, appreciates the efforts. Only two custodians are employed at the school. They’ve been busy getting classrooms ready and cleaning up the hall inside the building.

Many school district’s around Northern Nevada haven’t had enough bodies to maintain facilities the way they’d like.

“Our staff appreciates it and having a welcoming safe place for our students when we welcome them back on August 9 is going to be so wonderful,” said Conway.

Hall sensed a need to give back this summer.

“I think this is a critical year in terms of organizations like churches and social service agencies really stepping in and making up the gap between what schools need and what they have,” he said.

Giving back doesn’t have to be through a faith-based organization. Hall challenges everyone to get involved.

“Find a place to serve. Schools are a great place to start. Find a place to be useful in your own community,” said Hall.

This is the seventh year Sparks Christian Fellowship has held a community work event

