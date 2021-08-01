Advertisement

Sparks Christian Fellowship holds community work day

Congregation gets eleven schools in 89431 area code ready for first day of class
Congregation gets eleven schools in 89431 area code ready for first day of class(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A day called Serve Sunday.

Sunday the congregation of Sparks Christian Fellowship went to all eleven public schools in the 89431 area code to lend a hand.

“This is one day where we do a lot,” said the SCF’s Lead Pastor, Jason Hall. “We bring a couple hundred people out to clean up instead of doing a church service.”

Hall, and others, stopped by Mitchell Elementary and Sparks High to pull weeds and do some other yard work.

Mitchell’s new principal, Kristen Conway, appreciates the efforts. Only two custodians are employed at the school. They’ve been busy getting classrooms ready and cleaning up the hall inside the building.

Many school district’s around Northern Nevada haven’t had enough bodies to maintain facilities the way they’d like.

“Our staff appreciates it and having a welcoming safe place for our students when we welcome them back on August 9 is going to be so wonderful,” said Conway.

Hall sensed a need to give back this summer.

“I think this is a critical year in terms of organizations like churches and social service agencies really stepping in and making up the gap between what schools need and what they have,” he said.

Giving back doesn’t have to be through a faith-based organization. Hall challenges everyone to get involved.

“Find a place to serve. Schools are a great place to start. Find a place to be useful in your own community,” said Hall.

This is the seventh year Sparks Christian Fellowship has held a community work event

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department released tis photo of a crash at McCarran boulevard and Airway Drive.
Multi-car crash at McCarran and Airway sends several to hospital
Jeannie Kim holds her popular bacon and eggs breakfast at her restaurant in San Francisco on...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
The Sparks Police Department said people were firing shots at this white car as it left the...
Shots fired at car in west Sparks; police seek info
Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
22,000 job openings in Washoe County
James provided this photograph of Moana Lane crash involving an Infiniti G35.
One seriously injured in Moana Lane crash

Latest News

Adrian Alan Gannion
South Lake Tahoe man who allegedly fled is arrested
The utility task vehicle that rolled in the Jumbo Grade area above Washoe Valley.
Two taken by Care Flight after off-road rollover
Power outage graphic
NV Energy restores power to 7,000+ customers in Churchill County
The Carson City sheriff's Office provided this photo for Sheriff's Night Out.
Carson City Sheriff’s Night Out has attractions for public