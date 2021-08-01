Advertisement

South Lake Tahoe man who allegedly fled is arrested

Adrian Alan Gannion
Adrian Alan Gannion(South Lake Tahoe Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested Sunday after running from authorities on Friday.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department asked for the public’s help finding Adrian Alan Gannion, 43. He fled when officers attempted to serve a no-bail arrest warrant on him in the 900 block of Glorene Avenue for not following conditions of his release from custody.

SLTPD called in help from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, including the CHP helicopter, searched for him.

On Sunday, they took him into custody without incident.

