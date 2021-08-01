NV Energy restores power to 7,000+ customers in Churchill County

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG. 1 05 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports it has restored power to all but 45 customers in Churchill County.

ORIGINAL STORY: NV Energy reports 7,715 customers without power in Churchill County.

There are nine outages reported in Churchill County. Most customers lost power around 10:25 a.m. and are expected to have power restored by 1:30 p.m. The cause of those outages is under investigation.

Forty-four customers north of Fallon lost power due to what NV Energy called a pole-mounted equipment failure. Their power is expected to be restored by 3:15 p.m.

