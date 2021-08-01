Multi-car crash on McCarran and Airway sends several to hospital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Several people have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on S. McCarran Blvd.

RPD says it happened just after 7:30 on Saturday evening near the corner of Airway Dr.

The severity of those injured is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

