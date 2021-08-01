Advertisement

Multi-car crash on McCarran and Airway sends several to hospital

Police respond to the crash east of Meadowood Mall
Police respond to the crash east of Meadowood Mall
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Several people have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on S. McCarran Blvd.

RPD says it happened just after 7:30 on Saturday evening near the corner of Airway Dr.

The severity of those injured is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

