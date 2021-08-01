Advertisement

Carson City Sheriff’s Night Out has attractions for public

The Carson City sheriff's Office provided this photo for Sheriff's Night Out.
The Carson City sheriff's Office provided this photo for Sheriff's Night Out.(Carson City sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office hosts Sheriff’s Night Out at Mills Park Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 40 agencies will be represented, many of them from law enforcement. They will bring aircraft, law enforcement vehicles, horses, fire engines, informational fliers, prizes, music and games, among other things.

The Elks Club will barbecue hot dogs to go along with free chips, water, and sodas.

Sheriff Ken Furlong will introduce Camper the police dog, the newest member of the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Night Out is a community outreach program to heighten awareness of crime and substance abuse, generate support for participation in local anti-crime programs, bring greater awareness to local community organizations and the resources they offer and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

Mills Park is at 1111 E. William St. People are urged to follow proper social distancing protocol, including wearing masks.

