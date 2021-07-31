Advertisement

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office helps bridge gap between law enforcement and public

'Christmas in July' event also helps kids get ready for school
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparking holiday cheer in July.

Saturday close to 1,000 people came to the Boys & Girls Club off of East 9th Street to pick up school supplies and have some fun with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

“We live in the best community, don’t we? This is awesome to see all of these people,” said WCSO’s Brooke Howard.

Games, rock climbing, and temporary tattoos were featured. This is the second year the Sheriff’s Office has put on this event - but the first with a carnival theme.

Sheriff Darin Balaam was front and center making families feel welcome.

“Horses, canines, see our motorcycles, and then for our families say ‘hey, there are some services in here. If you need something, hit the booths.’”

Sponsors and money raised from other events throughout the year helped pay for everything. Howard spent months helping put the event together.

“A lot of people are really appreciative especially through the last year of what we’ve all gone through, (showing) that there are people that care,” she said.

Caring is giving kids donated backpacks, and hygiene products, while giving families an opportunity to engage with law enforcement on a personal level.

“We’re just not there to arrest people, give people citations,” said Balaam. “Smile, interact with them, and show the kids if they’re in need, if they need help, they can reach out to law enforcement and we are there to help them.”

The plan is to hold this event every summer.

