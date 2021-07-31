Advertisement

Shots fired at car in west Sparks; police seek info

The Sparks Police Department said people were firing shots at this white car as it left the...
The Sparks Police Department said people were firing shots at this white car as it left the parkin lot at the Oak room Lounge at 1955 Oddie Blvd.(Sparks Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -People fired shots at a vehicle in west Sparks early Saturday and the Sparks Police Department is trying to find people who can provide information about the incident.

Police said they went to the Oak Room Lounge at 1955 Oddie Blvd. about 2:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. Police arrived to find bullet casings in the parking lot but none of the parties were there.

Surveillance video shows several people firing at a vehicle, possibly a white sedan, and it drove out of the parking lot. The footage also showed other people in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve of Nevada's 17 counties included in Nevada's emergency directive guiding the public to...
Nevada’s latest mask mandate
Jeremy Ray Johnson
Suspect in Sparks killing arrested in Stockton
Winners of $5,000 college savings plans introduced at a Vas Nevada drawing at Renown Health.
Two $50,000 Vax Nevada prize winners from Reno
People gather in Carson City to protest against the new mask mandate that goes into effect on...
Crowd gathers in Carson City to protest against mask mandate
Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
22,000 job openings in Washoe County

Latest News

Police lights
One seriously injured in Moana Lane crash
Jeannie Kim holds her popular bacon and eggs breakfast at her restaurant in San Francisco on...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
Firefighter working on the Dixie Fire on July 22.
Dixie Fire evacuation orders easing
Parents weigh in on return to in-person learning
Parents weigh in on return to in-person learning