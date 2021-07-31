Shots fired at car in west Sparks; police seek info

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -People fired shots at a vehicle in west Sparks early Saturday and the Sparks Police Department is trying to find people who can provide information about the incident.

Police said they went to the Oak Room Lounge at 1955 Oddie Blvd. about 2:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. Police arrived to find bullet casings in the parking lot but none of the parties were there.

Surveillance video shows several people firing at a vehicle, possibly a white sedan, and it drove out of the parking lot. The footage also showed other people in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

