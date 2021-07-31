Parents weigh in on return to in-person learning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A one-stop-shop for all things back to school.

Friday the Boys & Girls Club off of Neil Road helped families prepare for August 9.

“Events like this really do help especially when you have multiple children in school,” said Stephanie Funderburk, a parent of two.

Sarah Salisbury was also getting her kids ready for the Washoe County School District’s first day.

“I’ve got three (kids) in school this year so it’ll be kind of interesting.”

Friday’s event offered crafts, games, food, and information. This year will include in-person learning exclusively. Salisbury likes having her kids back in the classroom.

“My kids are seven and younger so me having them in the class is a lot easier just because they’re so young and having everyone on distance learning and the internet is difficult.”

Students and teachers will be wearing masks in the classroom to start the school year. Funderburk hopes the district has a plan if cases get out of hand again.

“If there were to be multiple outbreaks in school I would want the opportunity for my kids to stay home and do distance learning.”

One booth at Friday’s event allowed eligible people to get their COVID vaccines. Anna Carr with Walmart Pharmacy says it’s critical to get immunized.

“We want to prevent as many of those cases as possible to keep our community, ourselves, our families, and our loved ones as healthy as possible too.”

With more kids together again the chance of transmission - regardless of the bacteria or virus in play - is heightened.

“The only way we’ll ever get back to what our life was like before this COVID pandemic is people choosing to be vaccinated,” said Carr.

Friday’s event is over, but if you have any questions about getting your family ready for the first day of school you can contact the Washoe County School District.

