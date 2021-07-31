One seriously injured in Moana Lane crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A passenger was seriously injured early Saturday when a vehicle going high speed crashed into concrete barriers on Moana Lane at Interstate 580.

The Reno Police Department said it happened about 1:20 a.m. and that speed and alcohol appear to be factors.

The Infiniti G35 was going west on Moana Lane when the driver lost control and hit several concrete barriers.

The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening. One passenger, described as a female juvenile, had life-threatening injuries. A second passenger suffered no injuries.

Police said none of the Infiniti occupants used seatbelts.

The road was closed for an investigation until 10:15 a.m.

Police said seatbelts reduce the risk for injury or death in case of a crash and that adults are required to ensure all juveniles in the vehicle wear seatbelts.

