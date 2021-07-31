Advertisement

Nevada’s Krysta Palmer in Olympics diving finals

Krysta Palmer of the United States' competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the...
Krysta Palmer of the United States' competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)(Dmitri Lovetsky | AP)
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOKYO. (KOLO) -Nevada’s Krysta Palmer finished in the top 12 of the women’s 3-meter springboard diving and is heading into Sunday’s finals at the Tokyo Olympics, The Associated Press reported.

Because of the international dateline, it will be at 11 p.m. Saturday in Reno.

Palmer ended up fifth in the semifinals.

China had another dominating performance at the Olympic diving pool, taking the top two spots in the semifinals of the women’s 3-meter springboard, The Associated Press reported.

It was a repeat of the preliminaries, with defending Olympic champion Shi Tingmao posted the highest score over five dives. Teammate Wang Han ranked second, stamping China as a huge favorite in Sunday’s final to earn its fourth diving gold of these games.

American Hailey Hernandez also advanced.

