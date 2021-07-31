Nevada’s Krysta Palmer in Olympics diving finals

TOKYO. (KOLO) -Nevada’s Krysta Palmer finished in the top 12 of the women’s 3-meter springboard diving and is heading into Sunday’s finals at the Tokyo Olympics, The Associated Press reported.

Because of the international dateline, it will be at 11 p.m. Saturday in Reno.

Palmer ended up fifth in the semifinals.

China had another dominating performance at the Olympic diving pool, taking the top two spots in the semifinals of the women’s 3-meter springboard, The Associated Press reported.

It was a repeat of the preliminaries, with defending Olympic champion Shi Tingmao posted the highest score over five dives. Teammate Wang Han ranked second, stamping China as a huge favorite in Sunday’s final to earn its fourth diving gold of these games.

American Hailey Hernandez also advanced.

