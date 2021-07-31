Advertisement

Nevada Rep. Amodei discloses cancer on kidneys, esophagus

Rep Mark Amodei
Rep Mark Amodei(GRAYDC)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada has disclosed he had three surgeries and an outpatient procedure over the past 10 months for cancerous tumors on his kidneys and a cancerous spot in his esophagus.

The Republican congressman told The Associated Press on Friday that he did not reveal the cancer when he first learned of it last September or his surgery before the November election because he didn’t want it to be used against him in his reelection campaign.

Amodei says his procedures were successful and he feels mostly back to normal. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Content

Amodei won’t decide on bid for Nevada governor until October
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Nevadans in Congress proposing big new federal lands bill
Nevada members vote along party lines on Trump impeachment

Most Read

Reno bridge jumper killed in Shasta County
One driver was killed when a car drove into oncoming traffic on I-80 at Boomtown.
Woman killed in wrong-way I-80 crash identified
Twelve of Nevada's 17 counties included in Nevada's emergency directive guiding the public to...
Nevada’s latest mask mandate
Winners of $5,000 college savings plans introduced at a Vas Nevada drawing at Renown Health.
Two $50,000 Vax Nevada prize winners from Reno
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May
Trooper injured trying to stop carjack suspect in Vegas has died

Latest News

Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Jenny Brekhus at a Reno City Council meeting.
Reno Councilmember Jenny Brekhus confirms she is running for mayor
Amodei won’t decide on bid for Nevada governor until October
Cuban native reacts to countrywide protests
Cuban native reacts to countrywide protests