Body found in towed vehicle; evidence of foul play found

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police have launched a homicide investigation after a dead body was found Friday inside a vehicle that was towed from an alley in a residential area a week earlier.

Police said there’s evidence of possible foul play but that no information was available on a possible suspect or motive.

According to police, a resident of the property where the vehicle was towed called the tow company directly. The dead person’s identity and cause and manner of death weren’t released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

