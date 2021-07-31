Body found in towed vehicle; evidence of foul play found

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police have launched a homicide investigation after a dead body was found Friday inside a vehicle that was towed from an alley in a residential area a week earlier.

Police said there’s evidence of possible foul play but that no information was available on a possible suspect or motive.

According to police, a resident of the property where the vehicle was towed called the tow company directly. The dead person’s identity and cause and manner of death weren’t released.

