Advertisement

Biles out of vault and uneven bars; beam and floor possible

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:09 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals Sunday in the vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno bridge jumper killed in Shasta County
One driver was killed when a car drove into oncoming traffic on I-80 at Boomtown.
Woman killed in wrong-way I-80 crash identified
Twelve of Nevada's 17 counties included in Nevada's emergency directive guiding the public to...
Nevada’s latest mask mandate
Winners of $5,000 college savings plans introduced at a Vas Nevada drawing at Renown Health.
Two $50,000 Vax Nevada prize winners from Reno
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May
Trooper injured trying to stop carjack suspect in Vegas has died

Latest News

Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
22,000 job openings in Washoe County
Averyauna Enoch
UPDATE: Averyauna Enoch on trial for the murder of stepdaughter
Firefighter working on the Dixie Fire on July 22.
Dixie Fire damage: 240,795 acres, 65 structures destroyed
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend