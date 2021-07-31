Anti-mask protesters push back on Governor’s new mandate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The renewed mandate in most Nevada counties for masks worn indoors is generating some push back.

A group of anti-mask protesters followed Governor Sisolak to a planned appearance at the Washoe County Library in downtown Reno Friday.

It made for two very different scenes. inside, there was applause for the governor as he was greeted by parents and kids gathered for the summer reading program. Sisolak sat for about a half hour reading to a group of kids from a book titled “My Voice is a Trumpet” then answering questions and chatting with the group, all well masked.

Outside, across the street, 25-30 protesters were brandishing signs, urging passing motorists to honk in agreement. Their message--masks don’t work, Neither does the vaccine. They want neither.

Obviously they have every right to protest, but we’re doing what’s best for the entire state, especially these kids, the governor said. You see they’re all wearing masks. We wouldn’t need masks if we got more people vaccinated. So that’s what we’re focusing on, getting more people vaccinated.”

The protesters had a different take.

“There’s medication that will help people if they get sick,” argued Bev Tenehjem. The virus is real. The masks don’t work and we don’t want to be controlled by the governor any more.”

:”This remasking right now, when the statistics don’t support it, when everything that’s going on doesn’t support it, is a political subterfuge, probably because of all the mess that Biden’s making,” added Laurie Agnew.

The governor entered and left by a side entrance. The protesters remained across the street and--in any case-- were dispersing by the time the governor departed.

It’s unlikely the two groups ever saw each other.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.