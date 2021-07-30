WATCH: Vax Nevada Days Drawing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Sisolak and Immunize Nevada will announce the fourth Vax Nevada Days winners Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hometown Health in south Reno. This week one Nevada resident will be awarded $250,000.

Vax Nevada Days will dole out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process. Announcements will be made every Thursday from July 8 through August 26, when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

