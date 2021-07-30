Advertisement

WATCH: Vax Nevada Days Drawing

Vax Nevada Days
Vax Nevada Days(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Sisolak and Immunize Nevada will announce the fourth Vax Nevada Days winners Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hometown Health in south Reno. This week one Nevada resident will be awarded $250,000.

Vax Nevada Days will dole out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process. Announcements will be made every Thursday from July 8 through August 26, when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver was killed when a car drove into oncoming traffic on I-80 at Boomtown.
Woman killed in wrong-way I-80 crash identified
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Indoor mask mandate reinstated in certain Nevada counties starting Friday
New change begins Monday, August 2.
Second and Mill street exits to combine as one off-ramp
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
Six now reported dead in Tahoe jet crash
Apartments in Reno, Nevada
Eviction moratorium ends, rent relief continues

Latest News

CDC now says vaccinated people in some parts of the country should again start wearing masks...
Reno residents have mixed reactions on new mask mandate
Steve Goode partners with Mazon to create change and raise food awareness.
Chicago man biking around country to raise awareness for hunger
Badwater Basin at Death Valley National Park.
Washington man dies hiking in Death Valley
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather