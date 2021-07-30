Washington man dies hiking in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KOLO) -A Tukwila, Wash., man died this week while hiking in Death Valley National Park, the National Park Service reported.

Douglas Branham, 68, was found dead Wednesday afternoon about 2 miles from the nearest road.

Family members said Branham planned a 12-mile roundtrip hike on salt flats from Badwater to West Side Road and back.

He missed a scheduled flight home to the Seattle area Tuesday and The Inn at Death Valley reported Wednesday morning his belongings were still in his room. National Park Service rangers found his vehicle in the Badwater Parking Lot.

The California Highway Patrol’s H-82 helicopter crew found his body around 2:25 pm

The Inyo County Coroner Office is investigating the cause of death. Branham likely started his hike on Sunday or Monday, when temperatures reached 118 degrees, the NPS said.

Park rangers ask summer travelers to visit Death Valley safely by hiking before 10 am or at high elevations, drinking plenty of water, eating snacks and by staying close to an air-conditioned building or vehicle to cool down in.

