Advertisement

Verbal abuse over masking leads 5 Zion bus drivers to quit

FILE - Zion National Park is shown in this Sept. 16, 2015, file photo, near Springdale, Utah....
FILE - Zion National Park is shown in this Sept. 16, 2015, file photo, near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By AP
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) - The superintendent at Zion National Park says five shuttle bus drivers have quit over verbal abuse they’ve experienced from visitors angry about mask requirements. The Spectrum reports that while mask mandates have been lifted most parts of the state, face coverings are still required on the federally run shuttle buses. The southern Utah park is the third-most visited in the nation and the shuttle buses are the only vehicles allowed on the road through the main canyon during the busy season. Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh told the Springdale town council that it seems unnecessary for verbal abuse to escalate over the requirement.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Reno bridge jumper killed in Shasta County
One driver was killed when a car drove into oncoming traffic on I-80 at Boomtown.
Woman killed in wrong-way I-80 crash identified
Winners of $5,000 college savings plans introduced at a Vas Nevada drawing at Renown Health.
Two $50,000 Vax Nevada prize winners from Reno
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May
Trooper injured trying to stop carjack suspect in Vegas has died
Twelve of Nevada's 17 counties included in Nevada's emergency directive guiding the public to...
Nevada’s latest mask mandate