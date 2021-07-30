Verbal abuse over masking leads 5 Zion bus drivers to quit

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) - The superintendent at Zion National Park says five shuttle bus drivers have quit over verbal abuse they’ve experienced from visitors angry about mask requirements. The Spectrum reports that while mask mandates have been lifted most parts of the state, face coverings are still required on the federally run shuttle buses. The southern Utah park is the third-most visited in the nation and the shuttle buses are the only vehicles allowed on the road through the main canyon during the busy season. Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh told the Springdale town council that it seems unnecessary for verbal abuse to escalate over the requirement.

