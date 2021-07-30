Advertisement

Suspect in Sparks killing arrested in Stockton

Jeremy Ray Johnson
Jeremy Ray Johnson(San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a Tuesday killing in Sparks has been arrested in Stockton, Calif., the Sparks Police Department said Friday.

Jeremy Ray Johnson, 35, was in custody on other charges when a warrant for the murder of Ana Marie Acevedo, 25, was issued Friday, police said.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Nugget Avenue about 8:24 a.m. Tuesday after a passerby saw the body of a dead woman.

Detectives investigated the case and determined Johnson and other witnesses were in the Stockton area. On Wednesday, detectives went to Stockton and interviewed witnesses and gathered more evidence.

Police said Johnson and Acevedo knew each other.

