Reno residents have mixed reactions on new mask mandate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s new indoor mask mandate is set to go into effect Friday. It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new mask guidance on Tuesday.

The new requirements mean everyone, even those who’re vaccinated, must wear masks while inside. They apply to counties with high transmission of COVID-19. That includes Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon counties.

People living in Reno were split about the new mandate. Some said it was an example of the government trying to control people, even after getting their vaccines.

“I got vaccinated so I didn’t have to wear a mask anymore and now they’re forcing us to wear masks again,” said Patricia Quandt. “I think it sucks. I think it’s terrible.”

Others argued it’s an attempt to keep people safe.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal for people to just put a mask on if it helps,” said Marion Frances. “If a kid picks it up and they take it to an adult and they get that delta and they haven’t been vaccinated, It could possibly cause them to die. So I don’t really think it’s a big deal. I think you should wear them.”

Some people didn’t have a lot to say about the mask mandate itself, but said they wear it to protect their families and those who are unvaccinated.

“I’m vaccinated,” said Emmett Fontes, “but I also hear that I may be a carrier, even though I don’t feel symptoms, and I would hate to transmit the virus to someone who is vulnerable. And so I’m willing to wear a mask to keep others safe.”

For more information on the new mask mandate, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.