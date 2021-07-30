Advertisement

Northern NV Medical Center updates its visitation policy

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Medical Center has announced changes to its visitation policy in response to the rising COVID-19 transmission rates.

The changes take effect on August 2, 2021.

  • One adult visitor is allowed at a time between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Children ages 17 and younger will not be permitted at this time.
  • Once a visitor leaves, they not be able to return until the next day.
  • Visitors must go directly to the patient’s room and are discouraged from walking around the facility during visitation hours.
  • If a patient has the maximum number of visitors in their room, other family members are asked to wait in their vehicle until the patient can accept a new visitor.
  • No visitors in isolation areas, including COVID-19 patients.
  • For compassionate care/end-of-life circumstances, the department will review if visitation is safe. If allowed, one screened negative visitor may see the patient after being apprised of the risks and wearing full PPE.
  • For outpatient surgery and emergency department patients, one screened negative visitor may accompany the patient. If admitted and the admission is not during visitation hours, the visitor will be allowed to help the patient settle into their room and then will be asked to leave until normal visiting hours.
  • Senior Bridges visitor hours remain 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Visitors are also expected to wear face coverings during their entire visit.

You can find more information at NNMC.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno bridge jumper killed in Shasta County
One driver was killed when a car drove into oncoming traffic on I-80 at Boomtown.
Woman killed in wrong-way I-80 crash identified
Winners of $5,000 college savings plans introduced at a Vas Nevada drawing at Renown Health.
Two $50,000 Vax Nevada prize winners from Reno
Twelve of Nevada's 17 counties included in Nevada's emergency directive guiding the public to...
Nevada’s latest mask mandate
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May
Trooper injured trying to stop carjack suspect in Vegas has died

Latest News

The CHA health center in Sparks recently expanded its facility and its services.
Sparks health center receives upgrades, expands services
Smoke hovers over northern Nevada due to surrounding wildfires.
Local doctor urges Nevadans to stay inside as poor air quality continues
The Washoe County District Health issued a Stage 2 Air Quality Warning for the Reno area.
Stage 2 Air Pollution Warning for Reno area
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID-19 rates remain high in Nevada amid vaccination push