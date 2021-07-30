Northern NV Medical Center updates its visitation policy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Medical Center has announced changes to its visitation policy in response to the rising COVID-19 transmission rates.

The changes take effect on August 2, 2021.

One adult visitor is allowed at a time between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Children ages 17 and younger will not be permitted at this time.

Once a visitor leaves, they not be able to return until the next day.

Visitors must go directly to the patient’s room and are discouraged from walking around the facility during visitation hours.

If a patient has the maximum number of visitors in their room, other family members are asked to wait in their vehicle until the patient can accept a new visitor.

No visitors in isolation areas, including COVID-19 patients.

For compassionate care/end-of-life circumstances, the department will review if visitation is safe. If allowed, one screened negative visitor may see the patient after being apprised of the risks and wearing full PPE.

For outpatient surgery and emergency department patients, one screened negative visitor may accompany the patient. If admitted and the admission is not during visitation hours, the visitor will be allowed to help the patient settle into their room and then will be asked to leave until normal visiting hours.

Senior Bridges visitor hours remain 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Visitors are also expected to wear face coverings during their entire visit.

You can find more information at NNMC.com.

