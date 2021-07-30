Nevada’s latest mask mandate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The latest mask mandate to sweep twelve of Nevada’s 17 counties takes effect Friday, July 30 at 12:01 a.m.

This includes people who are fully vaccinated and counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

They include: Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Washoe, and White Pine.

This latest mask mandate is the latest domino to drop after a major CDC announcement made earlier this week.

”We wanted people who were vaccinated to understand that they could potentially pass this virus if they were one of those breakthrough infections,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

She says another reason for this new mask mandate is because 80 percent of the areas with high transmission rates of COVID-19 have vaccination rates of 40 percent or less.

This rate is hovering in the upper 50′s for Washoe County and Carson City, but the most concerning fact is the transmission rate.

Twelve percent of all people tested in Carson City are COVID-19 positive and that same figure is 14 percent in Washoe County.

As a result you’ll be required to wear a mask in public indoor settings across these two counties.

“There is going to be a little bit of a difference compared to what we did earlier during this pandemic. This is kind of more of a stripped down version of that. Before we had temperature check stations. We had personnel manning every entrance at the Atlantis,” said Atlantis Casino Communications Manager, Joel Villanueva.

Nevada’s declaration of emergency directive 047 states there are some exceptions to the mask mandate. They include “athletes, performers, or musicians”.

It also states, “This directive will remain in effect until amended or terminated by a subsequent directive”.

