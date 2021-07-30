Advertisement

Nevada Museum of Art exhibit celebrates 90 years of the museum

Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art(Nevada Museum of Art)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Museum of Art has a new exhibit starting Friday that celebrates the nine decades since the museum was founded.

Lorenzo Latimer was a San Francisco-based artist who started visiting the area in 1916 and fell in love with Lake Tahoe and other locations.

That led to the Latimer Art Club and that group founded the Nevada Museum of Art.

That is the basis for the new exhibit. It features paintings by Latimer and artists to whom he was a mentor.

“You’ll see paintings of Pyramid Lake, Fallen Leaf Lake, and the Truckee River, all from 1910, 1920, 1916,” said Chief Curator Ann Wolfe. “Many of these paintings are coming out of private collections and private homes, so they’re rarely seen so its a really special treat.”

The exhibit runs for six months. Masks will be required.

The museum opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

More information: https://www.nevadaart.org/.

