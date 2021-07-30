Advertisement

Nevada Humane Society Fundraiser

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Humane Society is putting together a fundraiser in a unique way. NHS alum, Peanut is helping raise money for the shelter by having participants guess what kind of dog breed he is.

To add to the fun, Peanut is a total of 13 breeds of dog! People can participate by purchasing a “Peanut pack” and guessing 5 of Peanuts breed types.

Peanut’s owner, Kristen Saibini has said how great it’s been to have her pup lead such a great cause,

“Peanut is helping lead a fundraiser. He was adopted from Nevada Humane Society back in 2019, and so when everyone sees him what they want to know if what kind of dog he is so we thought let’s do a fundraiser to raise some money to help the homeless animals at NHS and so the community has been engaged and we’re very excited for their support and the reveal Saturday at The Eddy. "

Nevada Humane Society is hoping to raise $200,000 in their upcoming fundraising event in September, and Peanut’s efforts are just the beginning of helping the homeless animals of the shelter.

For more information or to participate in Peanut’s DNA reveal, click here .

