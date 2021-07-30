Advertisement

KOLO ATE: Scooper’s

By Josh Little
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:49 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Scooper’s Drive-In has been serving up hamburgers and milkshakes for decades in Sparks.

“Yeah, (we opened) 41 years ago,” said co-owner Shawn Richards. “I was a freshman at Sparks high school, now I’m a grandfather.”

It’s still run by the Richards family, and generations of people have eaten there. And for many high school kids in the area, it was their first job.

“We still have lots of people who still come by and say I used to eat here when I was a kid,” added Richards.

It’s a mix of classic favorites with some new twists on the menu. Like the Mighty Mike hot dog, which is deep-fried and wrapped in bacon. And their Sergeant Cheddar burger is a standout.

“It’s a half pound hamburger. We put the crispy French’s grilled onions on there and some bourbon sauce,” said Richards. “And of course cheddar cheese.”

They’re also known for their milkshakes, where unlike most places, they do not pump in any air, giving it more of a “frosty” consistency.

“Air is what makes ice cream nice and thick, even the stuff you buy in the store, so it’s no different anywhere else. But we do not do that with our milkshakes,” explained Richards. “So if you take a milkshake home and you’re not able to drink it until you get home, it’s not going to separate.”

There are around 50 different flavors available. And with it’s retro vibe, Scooper’s will get really busy next week.

“The first five or six years of Hot August Nights, it was hit and miss. But then after a while it just kept building and building,” added Richards. “On a Thursday, Friday, Saturday of Hot August Nights, it is crazy.”

And they need more help. Scooper’s is hiring. There are two locations. The original restaurant is at 1356 Prater Way, near Sparks high school. The other is located at 4040 Kietzke Lane in Reno.

