RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot August Nights kicks-off in Virginia City Friday after getting postponed last year. Events include Show-n-Shine’s, cruise parades, poker walk, & live music.

Classic car owners flooded the main street to show off their best wheels. Tom and Kathie King said they were happy to participate for the first time. “We were looking forward to it, I read about it,” he said.

King continued, “We really enjoy meeting new people, we have been all over we have hauled this car 180,000 miles around the country with a trailer with a motor home, car people are really nice.”

Participant Jack Brookshire said, “We’re looking forward to meeting a lot of people and seeing the cars.” He continued, “Its really nice to be back.”

Hot August Nights will begin in the Reno-Sparks area on Monday.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.