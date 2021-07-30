Advertisement

Hiker injured at Eagle Falls recovering in Reno

The trailhead to the Eagle Falls trail at Emerald Bay State Park on the west shore of Lake Tahoe.
The trailhead to the Eagle Falls trail at Emerald Bay State Park on the west shore of Lake Tahoe.(May Tang)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD BAY STATE PARK, Calif. (KOLO) - The El Dorado County, CA Sheriff’s Office is reporting the rescue of a hiker who fell from Eagle Falls in the Emerald Bay State Park.

The hiker fell about 50 feet to the base of Eagle Falls on Wednesday afternoon. Due to the steep terrain, the hiker was hoisted by helicopter and then transported by air ambulance to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

The Eagle Falls trail is steep and rocky. The Sheriffs Office reminds visitors to be careful around the Lake Tahoe area waterfalls, rivers, lakes and trails. While the area is beautiful, it can also be dangerous.

Wednesday at approximately 1:33 pm the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a long fall at...

Posted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno bridge jumper killed in Shasta County
One driver was killed when a car drove into oncoming traffic on I-80 at Boomtown.
Woman killed in wrong-way I-80 crash identified
Winners of $5,000 college savings plans introduced at a Vas Nevada drawing at Renown Health.
Two $50,000 Vax Nevada prize winners from Reno
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May
Trooper injured trying to stop carjack suspect in Vegas has died
Twelve of Nevada's 17 counties included in Nevada's emergency directive guiding the public to...
Nevada’s latest mask mandate

Latest News

A home west of Pleasant Valley Road in Alpine County destroyed by the Tamarack Fire.
Bentley Ranch accepting burnt vegetation from Tamarack Fire
NHS Alum, Peanut, DNA Reveal Fundraiser
Nevada Humane Society Fundraiser
HAN kicks-off in Virginia City.
Hot August Nights kicks-off in Virginia City
FILE - Zion National Park is shown in this Sept. 16, 2015, file photo, near Springdale, Utah....
Verbal abuse over masking leads 5 Zion bus drivers to quit