Hiker injured at Eagle Falls recovering in Reno

EMERALD BAY STATE PARK, Calif. (KOLO) - The El Dorado County, CA Sheriff’s Office is reporting the rescue of a hiker who fell from Eagle Falls in the Emerald Bay State Park.

The hiker fell about 50 feet to the base of Eagle Falls on Wednesday afternoon. Due to the steep terrain, the hiker was hoisted by helicopter and then transported by air ambulance to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

The Eagle Falls trail is steep and rocky. The Sheriffs Office reminds visitors to be careful around the Lake Tahoe area waterfalls, rivers, lakes and trails. While the area is beautiful, it can also be dangerous.

