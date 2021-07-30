Advertisement

Crowd gathers in Carson City to protest against mask mandate

People gather in Carson City to protest against the new mask mandate that goes into effect on July 30, 2021.
People gather in Carson City to protest against the new mask mandate that goes into effect on July 30, 2021.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:31 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - More than a hundred people gathered outside the State Capitol in Carson City Thursday to voice their disapproval of the upcoming mask mandate. Some in attendance were there to peacefully protest because they say their rights have slowly been taken away during this pandemic. Demonstration Organizer, Kaleigh Wissner, says she believes Governor Sisolak does not have the right to implement a mask mandate

“I will not wear a mask. I have not bought one. I will never wear a mask. If a business requires a mask I simply won’t shop there,” she added.

Jason Tingle, who participated in Thursday’s demonstration, says asking people to mask up again is wrong.

“Our government doing this again with everything going on. All the data shows this is wrong. All the data shows that we don’t have to do anything anymore,” said Tingle.

The group continued to grow in size as the protest went on, and they eventually took their demonstration on the move and marched to the Governor’s Mansion. The event remained peaceful and there were no reports of any unruly demonstrators.

