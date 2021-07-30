Chicago man biking around country to raise awareness for hunger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ending hunger in the United States one mile at a time.

“This is deli number 33 out of 42,” said Steve Goode, a biker from Chicago who stopped by Manhattan Deli in Reno on Thursday.

Goode didn’t stop for just a sandwich. He stopped to raise awareness about an issue impacting millions.

“One in four Americans sometime in the last 12 months didn’t know where their next meal was coming from. That’s unacceptable,” he said.

So Goode is changing that statistic. The trip called ‘The Great American Deli Schlep’ came to the motorcycle enthusiast from a friend. The goal is to bike 16,000 miles to the best Jewish deli’s in America from June 1 to August 14, letting people know about hunger issues along the way.

“When I told my wife she said I should partner with Mazon - a non-profit that fights hunger in America.”

Mazon uses donations to help them change public policy. Seniors, kids, and veterans are especially in need of help hunger-wise.

Goode’s journey also helps promote Jewish businesses that took a hit during the pandemic.

“A lot of the deli owners I’ve sat with for two hours eating lunch told me about how they got into the business, what they’re doing, and what they’re seeing in the world,” said Goode.

Goode, a Jewish man, has been keeping his orders kosher, too.

“My go-to is a corned beef sandwich with potato pancake. However, I’m not eating that at every deli,” he said. “When you’re on the East Coast you mix it up with a little bit of fish. When you’re out here it’s a little South West. I’m getting a good flavor of the area.”

Goode’s next stop is Portland, Oregon.

