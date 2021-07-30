Advertisement

Bentley Ranch accepting burnt vegetation from Tamarack Fire

A home west of Pleasant Valley Road in Alpine County destroyed by the Tamarack Fire.
A home west of Pleasant Valley Road in Alpine County destroyed by the Tamarack Fire.(Alpine County/Cal Fire)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County residents whose property was affected by the Tamarack Fire can dispose of burnt vegetation at Bently Ranch.

The debris will be accepted at the Bently Ranch compost yard at 1089 Stockyard Road in Minden. There will not be a charge for the waste disposal. Bently Ranch is only asking that you show proof of residency in the Tamarack Fire burn area. The offer has also been extended to Alpine County, CA residents.

Douglas Disposal is also accepting debris boxes for residents affected by the fire to use. The boxes will be placed at the following locations starting tomorrow, July 28th:

  • Topaz Ranch Estate Community Center - 3939 Carter Dr, Wellington
  • Carson Tahoe Regional Health Center - 3324 Highland Way, Gardnerville
  • Topaz Event Center - 1929 US Hwy 395 S, Gardnerville

The debris boxes are not intended for appliances or large electronics.

You can find more information on Douglas County recovery resources at DouglasCountyNV.gov.

