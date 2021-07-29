Advertisement

U.S. 95 repaving between Fallon and Schurz complete

NDOT has completed the U.S. 95 repaving between Schurz and Fallon.
NDOT has completed the U.S. 95 repaving between Schurz and Fallon.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced the substantial completion of the U.S. 95 repaving between Fallon and Schurz.

NDOT says there is still some minor roadwork to be completed in the coming week, but the road is now smoother and safer for motorists.

The project includes a new four-mile-long passing lane on northbound US 95 north of Schurz. NDOT also added a left-hand turn lane at Rodeo Drive in Schurz.

Altogether, the project repaved approximately 30 miles of the highway.

