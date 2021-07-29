SPCA staff shortage impacting dogs and cats

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Managers at the SPCA of Northern Nevada say they’re falling behind on life-saving operations because of its staffing shortage.

As a result, cats and dogs at the center are not getting the same level of care.

A spokeswoman for the organization is calling the problem, “significant”.

The SPCA of Northern Nevada needs to fill between 10 and 15 positions.

The organization is falling behind on transporting new pets to their adoption center and it’s struggling to care for pets, manage public programs like the community spay, neuter, and vaccine clinics.

“We are asking our community to please support us financially. We can’t pay people more and we can’t attract better people if we can’t give them the wage that they deserve without the support of our community so if our community could help us by donating it would mean a lot to us,” said SPCA of Northern Nevada Spokeswoman, Laura VanAntwep.

SPCA managers tried and failed to open in July because of the staff shortage.

Now, they’re trying to open by September, but the problem is many people who apply don’t show up for interviews.

There are openings for pet transport workers, cage cleaning crews, adoption managers, and administration.

Click here if you would like to donate to help boost wages. or apply for a job at the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

