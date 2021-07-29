Advertisement

Scheels collecting toys for kids impacted by natural disasters

It partnered with Ashlee’s Toy Closet.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sparks, Nev. (KOLO) - Scheels is partnering with Ashlee’s Toy Closet for a Christmas in July Toy Drive. The organization comforts kids who have been impacted by economic conditions and natural disasters.

According to Scheels’ Amy Adams the store barely received any donations. Adams said the toys will go a long way for kids going through tough transitions.

“If they are siblings this lets them be able to play a board game together, while parents are dealing with stressful situations like calling the insurances, calling families, seeing if they have a place to stay.”

Scheels plans on also donating $2,000 worth of toys to help the organization too.

New toys of all ages are accepted. The last day to donate is Saturday, July 31, 2021.

You can drop off the toys inside the store.

