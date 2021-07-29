Reno bridge jumper killed in Shasta County

Lake Britton, Calif. (KOLO) - A man identified by the Shasta County, CA, Sheriff’s Office as an experienced bridge/cliff jumper from Reno was killed at a bridge over Lake Britton on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified the man, pending notification of his family.

Investigators say the man jumped off the Highway 89 bridge and did not surface. When deputies arrived on scene, the man had been underwater for more than 30 minutes. He was eventually found in the dark, muddy water at 7:45 Wednesday evening. The dive team members say the victim was in approximately 37 feet of water.

Deputies say the man was with a group of friends who filmed him jumping off the bridge. The video reportedly shows the man attempting a flipping maneuver before landing awkwardly.

