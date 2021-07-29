Northwest Reno fire displaces five people; two cats saved

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A garage fire in northwest Reno ended up displacing five people on Wednesday, Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Erlach said.

The fire was reported about 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Conness Way..

It started in the garage and spread to the attic, Erlach said. Crews stopped flames from spreading into other parts of the home.

As a precautionary measure, the house next door was evacuated.

There were no injuries and the fire department reported rescuing two cats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but early indications point to a mechanical origin in the garage.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.