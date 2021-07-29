Advertisement

Northwest Reno fire displaces five people; two cats saved

A fire on Conness Wa in northwest Reno.
A fire on Conness Wa in northwest Reno.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:01 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A garage fire in northwest Reno ended up displacing five people on Wednesday, Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Erlach said.

The fire was reported about 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Conness Way..

It started in the garage and spread to the attic, Erlach said. Crews stopped flames from spreading into other parts of the home.

As a precautionary measure, the house next door was evacuated.

There were no injuries and the fire department reported rescuing two cats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but early indications point to a mechanical origin in the garage.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Indoor mask mandate reinstated in certain Nevada counties starting Friday
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
Six now reported dead in Tahoe jet crash
Christian Reynolds was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a home and attacking a...
Man arrested following Spanish Springs home invasion attack
Apartments in Reno, Nevada
Eviction moratorium ends, rent relief continues
One driver was killed when a car drove into oncoming traffic on I-80 at Boomtown.
Woman killed in wrong-way I-80 crash identified

Latest News

Aces clubhouse manager major part to team’s success
Aces clubhouse manager major part to team’s success
Helping Nevadans better their lives, one step at a time. Our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner, Life...
Life Changes celebrates recovery with inaugural gala
Newsom, Sisolak
Govs. Sisolak, Newsom Tour Tamarack Fire Damage
Firefighter working on the Dixie Fire on July 22.
Dixie Fire damage: 220,012 acres, 60 structures burned