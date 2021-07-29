Advertisement

Nevada casinos see robust June ahead of mask rules return

In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at...
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at the opening night of the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Nevada casinos rode a robust economic rebound from coronavirus restrictions in June, taking in more than $1 billion in winnings for the fourth straight month and nearly reaching the all-time record set a month earlier, state regulators reported Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada casinos rode a robust rebound from coronavirus restrictions in June, taking in more than $1 billion in winnings for the fourth straight month and nearly reaching the all-time record set a month earlier.

But a spike in COVID-19 cases since mid-May - and the restoration of indoor mask mandates beginning Friday - could cloud the July outlook in an economy heavily reliant on tourism and gambling.

State regulators said Thursday that casinos reported house winnings of nearly $1.2 billion statewide during the month. For the fiscal year ending June 30, casino winnings were up 14% compared with pandemic-battered fiscal 2020.

