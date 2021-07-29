Nevada casinos see robust June ahead of mask rules return

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada casinos rode a robust rebound from coronavirus restrictions in June, taking in more than $1 billion in winnings for the fourth straight month and nearly reaching the all-time record set a month earlier.

But a spike in COVID-19 cases since mid-May - and the restoration of indoor mask mandates beginning Friday - could cloud the July outlook in an economy heavily reliant on tourism and gambling.

State regulators said Thursday that casinos reported house winnings of nearly $1.2 billion statewide during the month. For the fiscal year ending June 30, casino winnings were up 14% compared with pandemic-battered fiscal 2020.

