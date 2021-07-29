Life Changes celebrates recovery with inaugural gala

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Honoring and celebrating success during recovery. Preparations are underway for Life Changes’ Inaugural Gala later this summer.

The non-profit is one of our newest KOLO Cares Pillar Partners, and is dedicated to providing safety, shelter and support to individuals affected by substance abuse, incarceration, mental illness, homelessness, sex trafficking and domestic violence.

The formal event is August 28 at the Silver Legacy Resort Casino. It starts at 6:00pm, with a VIP Auction Preview begins at 5:30pm.

To sign your agency up as a sponsor or buy tickets, head to https://www.lifechangesinc.solutions/event-details/

