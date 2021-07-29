Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman, 18, hospitalized after 12-foot crocodile attacks her on vacation in Mexico

By KGO Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:40 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) - An 18-year-old from California is recovering in the hospital after a crocodile bit her and dragged her into the ocean while she was vacationing in Mexico.

Kiana Hummel’s vacation to Puerto Vallarta was supposed to be a fun getaway before the 18-year-old headed off to college, but it turned into a real life nightmare when she was attacked by a 12-foot crocodile.

“All of a sudden, it came up, and then, I felt heaviness on my leg. I looked down, and I feel like I’m getting pulled,” Hummel said.

Kiana Hummel, 18, (right) was supposed to have a fun getaway in Mexico before college, but the trip turned into a real life nightmare when she was attacked by a 12-foot crocodile.(Source: Ariana Martinez, KGO via CNN)

Hummel says the attack happened just before midnight at the Marriott Resort where she was staying with a friend. The two had decided to go for a late night swim when the crocodile attacked, pulling Hummel into the ocean.

Sarah Laney, a vacationer from St. Louis, was nearby on the beach and heard screaming when the attack happened. She and her friends ran to help.

“It was most definitely one of the craziest, scariest things I’ve ever experienced,” Laney said.

The group saw Hummel battling with the massive crocodile, its teeth latched deep into her right shin then her left ankle.

“I was just kind of hitting him wherever I could,” Hummel said.

Eventually, the group was able to free Hummel from the crocodile’s grip and carry her away from shore.

Hummel suffered extensive muscle and tissue damage, all the way to the bones, and is currently unable to walk. She remains hospitalized in Marin County, California, where she is expected to undergo a second surgery soon.

Doctors say she will have a full recovery, but it will take time.

A spokesperson for Marriott confirmed the crocodile attack and said in a statement, “The safety and security of our guests and associates are our top priority and we can confirm that appropriate signage as well as night patrolling and red flags are properly in place.”

Both Hummel and Laney say nobody at the property warned them to be careful. Neither had seen the warning sign, which they say was small, mostly in Spanish and not lit up at night.

According to a Spanish-language news report, another woman was attack on the same beach in 2018.

