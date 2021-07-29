Governors Sisolak, Newsom call for more federal help with wildfires

PENROD ROAD, Douglas County, Nev. (KOLO) - Last Thursday, the Tamarack Fire crossed the highway near this spot off US 395 north of Topaz Lake. The next day the fire was advancing across the hillside above.

But it wasn’t until now that we were able to see the destruction it caused. ten homes were lost here on the Nevada side. The fire left little, but scorched ruins and they served as a backdrop for Governor Steve Sisolak and California Governor Gavin Newsom to view the damage, add their thanks to the firefighters and other first responders and point to evidence of an environment transformed by climate change, one in which wildfire is an ever-present, growing threat.

“When you think about the season, it’s starting earlier. It’s going longer than it did in the past,” said Sisolak. “The governor and I were talking it’s almost turned into a 12-month season.”

“We need to disabuse ourselves that we can continue to do things as we’ve done,” added Newsom. “We’ve got to approach things very very differently.”

It’s a threat, they agreed, which will need more help from the federal government to meet.

“We need more resources,” said Sisolak. “We need more firefighters hired. They need to pay them more money. As hard as these folks are working, they deserve to be paid for what they’re doing.”

“The forest service is under-resourced and understaffed, said Newsom. “It has been for years and years. Gov. Sisolak is right. You look at the federal pay for these men and women. It’s deplorable.”

They say they will deliver those messages to the president later this week.

But for all the talk of larger issues and possible solutions, it was the charred wreckage of these homes that told a different story. one of personal loss.

There’s little left of what until last week was home to Richard and Michelle Pike. perhaps even less of the home next door of 92-year-old Joyce Pike, an artist of some note, or her studio next door.

Gov. Sisolak found a charred coffee cup in the ashes of her home and handed it to a friend of the Pikes, Douglas County Commissioner Mark Gardner.

“What do you think that will mean to her?” I asked Gardner.

“Well, it will break her heart, of course,”.

“It’s a blow. she may be better able to handle it than most of us.

“Miss Joyce was very pragmatic, Gardner said. “She said ‘Well, I’ve lost some clothes, but I’ll be able to replace those. I’ll be able to paint. I’ll be able to do a lot of things.”

In fact, Gardner says, the Pikes plan to rebuild what they lost. Their home, her home and her studio.

