Focusing on mental health recovery for those impacted by the Tamarack fire

Focusing on mental health recovery for those impacted by the Tamarack fire(KOLO)
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:24 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -Scorched land and charred possessions is the physical aftermath locals are left to deal from the Tamarack fire.

But for some people, the remnants of the fire have also left behind feelings of grief and uncertainty that may not be as easy to clean up.

Veronica LaChance, executive director for the Family Support Council of Douglas County said recovering from a wildfire can impact us in various ways.

“When you look at the bigger picture of this event, you are dealing with trauma on the front lines,” said LaChance. “Some people might have triggers down the road that don’t present themselves right now that could be something they deal with later and just having compassion for other people in the community and having compassion for ourselves. We may feel withdrawn or maybe we feel frustrated or maybe we’re dealing with emotions that we haven’t dealt with until this experience.”

That’s why the Family Support Council along with other community partners are working together to help those impacted and provide mental health services for families in the area.

“When we discuss the trauma that people have experienced from this fire, mental health is at the front line,” explained LaChance. “So, rural clinics of Douglas county is a great resource for those individuals who need to get in for emergency mental health needs and on top of that with some long term solutions too.”

LaChance said thanks to the quick response of the county, she wants everyone to know there is help for those who need it.

“I think that’s what we love so much about this community, is we all came together and collaborated for our community brothers and sisters so we can all support one another,” added LaChance. “So when we look at the front line of trauma and how trauma impacts everybody, how can we be a resource and be support and update information as best as possible?”

