Cold Springs Fire displaces 3 people, 2 dogs

A fore quickly knocked down by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews in the 4000 block of...
A fore quickly knocked down by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews in the 4000 block of Goldfinch Drive.(TMF&R)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire in Cold Springs displaced three people and two dogs on Wednesday, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reported.

The fire happened about 4:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Goldfinch Drive a few blocks northwest of Nancy Gomes Elementary School.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and kept it from spreading inside the structure.

There were no injuries reported. The cause is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping those displaced.

