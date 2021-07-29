Advertisement

Bonanza Casino hosts car show to help prostate cancer group

By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:52 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Bonanza Casino hosts the “Cruisin’ for the Cure” Sunday from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

All makes and years are welcome. The entry fee is a tax-deductible $25 and the Bonanza Casino will match all entry fees, which are donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Organizers expect more than 300 cars.

Pre-registered vehicles can park from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Bonanza will be giving the first 300 entrants a limited-edition, four-color car dash plaque. To preregister: https://www.bonanzacasino.com/,

There will be a food truck and the Branding Iron Café will serve a brunch buffet from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be live entertainment from Lady and the Tramps.

One in nine American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, said Bonanza Casino Marketing Manager Martin Amba.

“The people with the classic cars fall into that group and again for us, it’s always...taking care of our guests and employees, so if we can find something that can help them, so be it,” Amba said.

