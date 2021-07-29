Aces clubhouse manager major part to team’s success

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a lot that goes into getting the best team in the AAA-West ready to compete.

“At this level you’re really close to the big leagues and you’re really close to making really good money and setting up their family for the rest of their lives so making sure these guys are happy - especially at this level - is a big part of (my job),” said Aces Clubhouse Manager, Josh Blake.

The success of the Reno Aces starts behind the scenes with Blake who is in his first season with the club.

“Being around these (players) in Spring Training and knowing these guys, having personal relationships with them, you kind of know what they need and how they operate,” said Blake.

Anything a player needs or wants to have success on the diamond is on Blake. He breaks in hundreds of baseballs, does laundry nightly, runs to the airport to pick up new players and their families, and fulfills ticket requests among other responsibilities.

“The biggest part of my job is figuring out how much we have of everything,” he said of the team’s gear inventory.

Ordering the right cleats, undershirts, jerseys, hats is the bulk of what fans see regularly. But not all requests are the same. The ‘other duties as assigned’ portion of Blake’s job description comes into play frequently.

“(I’ve done) personal grocery shopping for guys.”

Blake says the 16 hour days aren’t as tough as it sounds if you have good time management skills and are flexible.

Creating friendships with some of baseball’s best doesn’t hurt either.

“(I’ll) have dinner with them at some point. You get invited to guys’ weddings. It’s rewarding,” he said. “Being around baseball beats doing a lot of other things. I worked another job during the pandemic and had to get back into (the game).”

Blake’s next assignment will be getting the Aces ready for a homestand against Tacoma August 5.

