You’re invited to a night out to support R.A.V.E.

The Alpine is opening its doors Thursday, August 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to raise money...
By Noah Bond
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:47 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jaimie Saladis and Alex Fuetsch wore beaming smiles as they gathered inside “The Alpine” with our KOLO 8 news crew to reveal their new mission to help local nonprofits across northern Nevada.  

The two founded the Give Back Project to help foster kids during the pandemic with back-to-school supplies including back-packs.

The two said they were so impressed with the strong community response that they decided to continue to give back. 

Now the two say they’re on a mission to help other nonprofits with Project Reno Strong.

The goal is to raise money at Community events to give the proceeds to a nonprofit of their choice.

The two are choosing to help R.A.V.E. in August. R.A.V.E. stands for respite and voluntary experiences.

Last year the nonprofit connected 192 high school and junior high school aged volunteers with children who have developmental disabilities and their siblings to give their parents a break.  

The next Project Reno Strong event is Thursday, August 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. “The Alpine” located at 324 East 4th Street in Reno. 

Click here to buy tickets online for $41.95 plus a $3.05 processing fee.

”I just say come and have a great time. It’s going to be a time to connect and get to know other businesses in the community, other nonprofits in the Community and just each other,” said R.A.V.E. Family Foundation Executive Director, Korine Viehweg.

Each ticket includes dinner, two drink tickets, and live music.

