Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for two armed robbers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help identify two people who robbed the 7-Eleven on Lemmon Drive and Surge Street on July 23, 2021.

The two robbers were both dressed in dark clothing. One remained by the door while the other pointed what appeared to be a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The person who stood guard by the door was wearing an orange patterned mask with white shoes. The witnesses say the person was possibly a woman or a young adult, pre-teen to teenager.

Investigators say the two walked away and may live nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case #WC21-3529.

The Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this suspect in a convenience store robbery. (Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this suspect in a convenience store robbery. (Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.